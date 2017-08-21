maandag 21 augustus 2017

Sarah-Jayne Williams eerste director of Smart Mobility bij Ford Europa

Autobouwer Ford heeft Sarah-Jayne Williams (foto) aangetrokken als eerste director of Smart Mobility in Europa. Williams, die zal werken vanuit het nieuwe Ford Smart Mobility Innovation Office in Londen, zal focussen op toekomstige mobiliteitsoplossingen voor Europa. Zij maakt de overstap van business-consultant BearingPoint, waar ze de voorbije veertien jaar werkte, partner was binnen het Automotive-team en de leiding voerde over het Connected Car Centre of Excellence.